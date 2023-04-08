Radio Okapi/Ph. Vanessa Nkongolo.”/>

Artists, accompanied by the mascot of the 9th Games of La Francophonie, performed, Friday, April 7, shows at the National Pedagogical University (UPN), in Kinshasa.

They wanted to arouse the enthusiasm and support of the population for these upcoming games.

These activities consisted in the dance of the mascot, in the choreographies of the artists which extended to the crossing of the avenue Liberation, ex November 24 and route Matadi.

For Lisa Ndungu, a student at the UPN, promised not to miss the Games of La Francophonie.

« The 9th Games of La Francophonie means a lot to young people. I intend to participate “, she assured.

While the adviser to the director of the Jeux de la Francophie, Véronique Kayembe, encouraged UPN students to get involved in taking part in these games:

“We want our students to participate in these Games. Several have applied to be volunteers at these Games and we are going to select several of them from the 6,000 who sent their CVs”.

For his part, the supervisor of the Peripheral Animation Commission, Eric Mpoyi invited the students to promote the Games of La Francophonie.

« We salute the mobilization of the students of the UPN to be able to join us in this mission to promote the Games of La Francophonie. Youth is youth. We are here to sensitize more young people to be able to participate in this project which will make the DRC shine “, did he declare.

The next stage of these awareness activities is the commune of Limeté as well as the communes of Tshangu.

The IX Games of La Francophonie will be held from July 26 to August 6, 2023 in Kinshasa.