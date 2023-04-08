On the occasion of the launch of the new ROG Phone 7 scheduled for April 13, ASUS Republic of Gamers announced his first limited edition collection in collaboration with the well-known artwear brand Blowhammer. The exclusive collection is called Blowhammer x ROG and celebrates the close-knit ROG community, paying homage to its style and colors, thanks to the unique and captivating design of the garments.

Collaboration between ROG and Blowhammer: the collection recalls the iconic Republic of Gamers motifs and colors

Starting today, fans will have the option to purchase T-shirts and hoodies that reference iconic Republic of Gamers patterns and colors. A unique collection that reflects the ROG world and all its key elements, recalling the logo and the distinctive features that for years have made this brand recognizable to all gaming enthusiasts. The clothing line features garments in different colors to meet the needs and tastes of all gamers. The colors are: black with the classic red profiles, which recall the iconic brand logo, and white with blue details, now a distinctive feature of the ROG Phone in the white version. This collection is characterized by design games that intertwine the different key elements to transform themselves into artwear garments that will become an integral part of the outfits of ASUS ROG enthusiasts.

Blowhammer, what is it

Blowhammer is the native digital brand, which has been creating artwork for ten years and imprinting them on clothing with a unique design. The ethical approach of Just-in-time production, thanks to which we only create what has already been purchased, allows the company to focus its energies on creativity and minimize environmental impact.

“ASUS ROG believes in the all-round gaming world, and for this reason every day it is committed to offering the best to its fans. For us it is important to always create something new and exclusive to satisfy the needs of gamers, and the collaboration with Blowhammer best embraces our goal and allows us to give a voice to our community even in everyday life. A unique collection that will allow all ROG enthusiasts to best express their being.” He claims Marco Astori, Country Manager of ASUS Italy.

“A collaboration that tells how much gaming goes beyond a gaming station or device and becomes a real lifestyle. With this collection players will be able to best express their style, we hope it will be only the first of a long series of capsules”.

He claims Silvio Iodice, Marketing Specialist of ASUS Italy.

“The Blowhammer community – he observes Piero Unisono, Creative Director of the brand – is a citizen of Republic of Gamers. Gaming, like the artwork we create, requires artistic sensibility, innovation, the ability to break patterns and routines. We embraced ROG’s project because this is us: gamers, players who accept the challenge and want to get to the next level”.

The limited edition capsule collection can be purchased on the Blowhammer website until June 5th. Until April 13 it will be possible to take advantage of the launch promo to get one 15% discount on the entire collection.