On the night of Friday to Saturday, terrorist attacks were allegedly carried out by left-wing extremists on rail traffic between Hamburg and Berlin. Eleven trains were completely canceled on this route and 19 had to be rerouted. After left-wing terrorists claimed responsibility, the fires were set in Allermöhe, Hausbruch and Lokstedt, thereby damaging supply lines for signaling and communications technology.

The contribution Is the state becoming an accomplice of left-wing extremists? appeared first Tichy's insight.

A contribution from Klaus-Rüdiger Mai.

