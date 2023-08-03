ISIS leader Abu Hussain al-Quraishi was killed, Abu Hafs al-Hashimi was elected as the new leader

Friday August 4, 2023, 1:31 am

Lebanon: The leader of the terrorist organization Daesh, Abu Husayn al-Hussaini al-Quraishi, was killed in a clash in Syria. The organization confirmed the death and said that Abu Husayn al-Quraishi was killed in a clash with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Tantim in Idlib province. Abu Huds al-Hashmi Al-Quraishi has been announced as the new leader. It should be remembered that Turkish President Erdoğan said in April that Daesh leader Abu Hussain al-Quraishi was killed by Turkish intelligence forces.

