News

Israel: 400 march in Padua for Palestine – News

Around 400 people marched this evening in the center of Padua in favor of the cause of Palestine, after three weeks of conflict with Israel, and the liberation of Gaza. The peaceful procession was promoted by the Palestinian community of Veneto. Many Palestinian flags, slogans for a ‘free Gaza’, and shouts of condemnation towards Netayanhu’s policies. shouted. The demonstration, made up largely of Arab citizens, paraded along the Riviera Ponti Romani and ended in Piazza Antenore, in front of the Prefecture building. There was no shortage of slogans against the Italian government, in reference to the executive’s abstention on the resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, approved on 23 October by the UN General Assembly.

