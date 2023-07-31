Israeli Supreme Court, ‘Judicial Reform’ unconstitutional review hearing in September

Hearing on September 12th… All 15 judges participated

[예루살렘=AP/뉴시스]﻿Israel’s Supreme Court will conduct a constitutional review hearing on the passage of the right-wing coalition government’s reorganization to reduce the judiciary’s powers in September. This photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presiding over a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on the 18th of last month (local time). 2023.08.01.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Choi Hyeon-ho = Israel’s Supreme Court will conduct a constitutionality review hearing on the passage of the right-wing coalition government’s reorganization plan to reduce the judiciary’s powers in September.

According to the Associated Press on the 31st (local time), the Israeli Supreme Court announced on the same day that a constitutionality review hearing on the judicial reform of the right-wing coalition will be held on September 12 with an unanimous panel of 15 judges.

The Associated Press explained that the Supreme Court seems to have gathered all the judges because of the seriousness of the problem. In general, it is said that there is virtually no case for all Supreme Court justices to participate in the hearing.

Earlier, on the 24th, the right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu passed a law reducing the powers of the judiciary. The main point is to prevent the judiciary from checking major government decisions, including the appointment of ministers. A total of 120 members of the Knesset (Israeli parliament), 64, slightly more than half, voted in favor, and opposition members are said to have left.

The White House has expressed regret over this. On the same day, White House spokesperson Curin Janpierre issued a statement and said, “As an old friend of Israel, President Joe Biden has expressed his view, both publicly and privately, that major changes in democracy must be made with the broadest possible consensus.” The vote (in Israel) is regrettable.”

As the controversy over the judicial reform has erupted since the beginning of this year, Israel has been protesting fiercely for several months.

