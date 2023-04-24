The Second National Reading Conference was held in Hangzhou Li Shulei gave a speech Zhu Yongxin Huang Xiaowei attended Yi Lianhong gave a speech Hu Heping hosted Liu Jie Chen Yijun Wang Chengguo and others attended-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The Second National Reading Conference was held in Hangzhou. Li Shulei gave a speech. Zhu Yongxin and Huang Xiaowei attended.

Hangzhou Daily (Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhejiang Daily reporter our newspaper reporter) On the morning of the 23rd, the Second National Reading Conference opened in Hangzhou.

Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech; Zhu Yongxin, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and executive vice chairman of the Democratic Progressive Central Committee; Yi Lianhong, director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, delivered a speech; Hu Heping, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department in charge of daily work, party secretary and minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, presided over the ceremony.

Li Shulei pointed out that promoting the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation is inseparable from reading and learning. Reading should be regarded as the most basic cultural construction, vigorously advocate the style of reading, and give full play to the role of reading in spreading ideology and culture, improving national literacy, inheriting national spirit, and cultivating The important role of civilization and customs. We must persist in publishing good books for the people, strive to improve the quality of publications, create more new classics for the new era, and use high-quality publications to stimulate reading interest and improve reading taste. Efforts should be made to meet the reading needs of the people, accelerate the establishment of a national reading promotion service system covering both urban and rural areas, provide cultural conditions that can be read everywhere, always, and everyone, and promote the development of reading habits. It is necessary to vigorously advocate the concept of reading for all and lifelong learning, and create a strong reading atmosphere in the whole society.

Li Shulei emphasized that the whole party is currently carrying out the theme education of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. We must take the theme education as an opportunity to give full play to the exemplary role of party members and cadres, and promote the building of a learning society and a learning country with learning-oriented party building. Contribute to the construction of a socialist cultural power with the construction of a scholarly society and a scholarly China.

On behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Yi Lianhong welcomed the guests attending the conference. He said that the history of Zhejiang is a history of civilization inheritance that is associated with books and accompanied by calligraphy and painting, a history of development and progress that is prospered because of books and the fragrance of books goes far, and a history of exploration and creation that uses books as a ladder and climbs mountains of books. Here farming and reading are handed down, poetry and books are handed down from generation to generation, continuing the pulse of culture; advocating learning and reading, earnestly studying and practicing, leading the trend; sharing resources, reading together by the whole people, and marching towards the realm of common prosperity. We will take this conference as a spur, combine the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education, deepen thematic reading, promote shared reading, create high-quality reading, innovate digital reading, and create a high-level cultural highland in the new era. Do a good job of reading articles for all people, provide a strong spiritual force for struggling to write a chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang, and strive to be a pioneer and a model in the construction of a scholarly China.

Leaders of the central and national ministries and commissions and relevant units, leaders of the Propaganda Department of the party committees of brother provinces (cities, autonomous regions), leaders of Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou City Liu Jie, Chen Yijun, Wang Chengguo, Hu Wei, Cai Xiujun, Yao Gaoyuan, Huang Haifeng, Zhu Hua attended the opening ceremony.

Yao Gaoyuan said at the main forum of the conference that leading the new trend of reading for all people and building a new paradise full of books in the city is the goal of Hangzhou to build a model city for all people to read. The Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government have always attached great importance to the reading work of the whole people and the construction of a learning city, strengthened organizational promotion, innovated the promotion mechanism, and built a reading brand. Being good at reading has become a fashion, and making the city full of books become a fashion. Hangzhou will take the second National Reading Conference as an opportunity to humbly learn from the good practices and experiences of other provinces and cities, and strive to transform the results of the conference into new kinetic energy and advantages that promote material and spiritual prosperity, and truly make reading for all a “human world“. The most beautiful scenery of “Heaven” makes the city full of books become the most beautiful background of “Happy Hangzhou”.

The Second National Reading Conference is guided by the Central Propaganda Department (National Press and Publication Administration), the Central Civilization Office, the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government. Sponsored by the Municipal People’s Government and other units, the conference lasts for 3 days and will hold forums, exhibitions, reading promotion, theme releases and other activities.