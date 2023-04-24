Local tsunami triggered by 7.1-magnitude earthquake in New Zealand will not affect China’s coast-News-Northern Network

7
- Local tsunami triggered by 7.1-magnitude earthquake in New Zealand will not affect China’s coast-News Center Northern Network
- A 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand: There is a tsunami risk! fast technology
- Tsunami warning issued around 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Kermadek Islands, New Zealand- International- Instant World| Sin Chew Daily
- New Zealand 1 hour with 3 earthquakes! All above level 5! | China Press China Daily
- A 7.3-magnitude earthquake and tsunami warning was issued in the Kermade Islands of New Zealand | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Rehabilitated Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The Biden Administration: The espionage trial was flawed