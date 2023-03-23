Through a video on her Instagram stories, the vallenata singer Ana del Castillo He shared a ‘tip’ to avoid bad smell in the armpits. In the clip, the artist was accompanied by her mother Rosa Elena Jiménez, with whom she began the conversation on the subject.

The singer asked her mother: “What is the rook fighting, Rosa?”, to which she immediately responds: “You can buy me the most expensive deodorants in the worldthat the only thing that the rook fights me on my wings is bicarbonate of soda”.

Later, he explained what the process for applying bicarbonate is like: “You take a light portion (of bicarbonate) and add two points of water, you make a mixture, and in each wing you apply. That prevents you from giving you a bad smell and prevents people from walking away from you. The bad smell drives away friends”.