Home News It does not change! Ana del Castillo shared tips to avoid the jackdaw
News

It does not change! Ana del Castillo shared tips to avoid the jackdaw

by admin
It does not change! Ana del Castillo shared tips to avoid the jackdaw

Through a video on her Instagram stories, the vallenata singer Ana del Castillo He shared a ‘tip’ to avoid bad smell in the armpits. In the clip, the artist was accompanied by her mother Rosa Elena Jiménez, with whom she began the conversation on the subject.

The singer asked her mother: “What is the rook fighting, Rosa?”, to which she immediately responds: “You can buy me the most expensive deodorants in the worldthat the only thing that the rook fights me on my wings is bicarbonate of soda”.

Later, he explained what the process for applying bicarbonate is like: “You take a light portion (of bicarbonate) and add two points of water, you make a mixture, and in each wing you apply. That prevents you from giving you a bad smell and prevents people from walking away from you. The bad smell drives away friends”.

See also  Pont Canavese, falls on the via ferrata: rescue from 118

You may also like

Improving the level of opening up and cooperation...

Israel: Netanyahu defends himself against impeachment

China: “Certain countries hinder peace negotiations on Ukraine...

Consulates, drug trafficking and summits topics in Petro-Maduro...

Selenskyj wants fighter jets – no commitments at...

Jennifer López reveals long hair in a session...

Seven members of the Sinaloa cartel are arrested...

Discussed the challenges of people encountering autonomous technologies...

4-0. Double and new record for Cristiano in...

On the Navy project in Gorgona, the Attorney...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy