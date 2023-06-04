It is already 33 years of the YMCA movement in Risaralda

Within the framework of a new anniversary in the department of this world movement made up, in its vast majority, of young people, different works and activities have been carried out.

One of the YMCA initiatives in Risaralda was the creation of the mural called “Our Community” at the Eduardo Correa Uribe educational institution.

In an interview with El Diario, Ángela España, coordinator of Mission and Volunteering for this movement in Risaralda, highlighted that “it is a mural made by the students of this institution who participate in our projects Paza La Paz and Social and Political Mobilization, together with the professional trainers of the YMCA and the artist Boris.

This mural represents the spirit of the community of the El Estanquillo village, of the young people who enter the institution every day, to learn and nurture their knowledge and skills. Also of the organization that during these years has worked to improve the quality of life of the communities of the region, providing spaces for education, recreation, training and youth leadership.

“It reflects the importance of working together to build a strong and united community. The young people involved in the Paza La Paz and Social and Political Mobilization projects have demonstrated their talent, creativity, and commitment through this incredible work of art,” said Spain.