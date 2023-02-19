Colombia responds to the declaration of ‘persona non grata’ by the Peruvian legislature against President Petro.

Colombia responded to the Peruvian Congress the declaration that it made President Gustavo Petro ‘persona non grata’, due to his repeated questioning of that country’s policy, after the departure of President Pedro Castillo from power.

The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Relations indicated that it “takes note of the motion of the Congress of the Republic of Peru, related to the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro Urrego.”

According to the Foreign Ministry, this act of the Peruvian legislature is “interpreted” as a “political act of the Peruvian legislature, which does not commit the people and, therefore, does not affect the historic relationship with the sister nation.”

It also “reiterates its confidence that democracy and the rule of law will prevail in Peru to reach solutions to the current situation.”

“This, through broad and inclusive social dialogue, always in concurrence with the framework of the Inter-American Human Rights System, particularly what is mandated by the American Convention of 1969, Pact of San José, of which both countries are part. In this sense, it emphasizes what is enshrined in articles 23 and 25, related to democracy and justice,” the communication added.

Colombia “trusts that, within the framework of the historic relations of brotherhood and good neighborliness between Colombia and Peru, joint work will continue to promote common interests.”

They highlight, among others, the strengthening of regional integration, the protection of the Amazon and its biodiversity, the energy transition, the mitigation of the effects of climate change, the overcoming of the phenomenon of illicit drugs, the migratory phenomenon and the well-being of communities, especially those settled in the border area.

Finally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia and the Government all “take advantage of the occasion to deplore the recent acts of violence that have occurred in Peru.”

And it stresses, “both civilians and members of the public force have affected the integrity of its citizens and expresses its solidarity with its people and its condolences to the relatives of the deceased.”

Zonacero

