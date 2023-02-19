Valentin Rongier, captain of Marseille, at the microphone of Amazon, after the success of OM 3-2 in Toulouse : “It was a complicated match against a very good team from Toulouse who showed a lot of intensity and who prepared well for the match. So in the first half, we hardly existed but we knew how to do what was necessary in the second half, we are very, very happy with the victory. The coach had words at half-time for sure because we couldn’t go on like this. We put intensity and concentration. We were present on the second balls. PSG at 5 points? We saw the results of the other teams at the top of the standings. It’s moving fast. We also have to move quickly and what we did with this away victory. »