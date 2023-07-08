It is obscene how many bankrupt politicians want to come back

The events of the last week and the party candidates for the elections in the podcast Commented in the editorial office the deputy editor-in-chief of Denník N Marek Chorvatovič and the head of reporters of Denník N Juraj Koník.

Political parties submitted their candidates for the parliamentary elections, 24 parties and one three-way coalition want to run. We learned details about the candidates continuously during the week. What do you think was the biggest surprise we learned about?

Marek Chorvatovič: I was surprised that the OĽaNO candidate is surprisingly unsurprising. If we compare the Ordinary People’s candidates in 2012, 2016 and 2020, this candidate and her top ten look exactly as they did when they submitted them. Done at five minutes past twelve.

Juraj Koník: I was interested in how many bankrupt politicians want to return to politics…

Who do we consider a bankrupt politician?

Juraj Koník: Many politicians who had to leave politics in shame are coming back. For example, Martin Klus (candidating for We are a family – editor’s note) has embarrassed us in recent months by choosing the Slovak representative to the European Court of Auditors. There is Rafael Rafaj (former member of the SNS, candidate for the Republic – editor’s note), the same Rafael Rafaj who signed for Ján Slota when he once didn’t want to go to work in the parliament. It is the highlight

