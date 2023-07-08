Home » It is obscene how many bankrupt politicians want to come back
News

It is obscene how many bankrupt politicians want to come back

by admin
It is obscene how many bankrupt politicians want to come back

The events of the last week and the party candidates for the elections in the podcast Commented in the editorial office the deputy editor-in-chief of Denník N Marek Chorvatovič and the head of reporters of Denník N Juraj Koník.

Political parties submitted their candidates for the parliamentary elections, 24 parties and one three-way coalition want to run. We learned details about the candidates continuously during the week. What do you think was the biggest surprise we learned about?

Marek Chorvatovič: I was surprised that the OĽaNO candidate is surprisingly unsurprising. If we compare the Ordinary People’s candidates in 2012, 2016 and 2020, this candidate and her top ten look exactly as they did when they submitted them. Done at five minutes past twelve.

Juraj Koník: I was interested in how many bankrupt politicians want to return to politics…

Who do we consider a bankrupt politician?

Juraj Koník: Many politicians who had to leave politics in shame are coming back. For example, Martin Klus (candidating for We are a family – editor’s note) has embarrassed us in recent months by choosing the Slovak representative to the European Court of Auditors. There is Rafael Rafaj (former member of the SNS, candidate for the Republic – editor’s note), the same Rafael Rafaj who signed for Ján Slota when he once didn’t want to go to work in the parliament. It is the highlight

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

See also  Between dream and colour. Impressionism is told in an exhibition in Turin - Turin

You may also like

Hallstatt – New Early Iron Age tomb discovered

People Well-being to well-being | Photo themes |...

Tidy up the house

Woman critically injured after a knife attack in...

In Buenaventura, Petro proposes to pay young people...

How a swimming pond helps with worries

Nayib Bukele’s “sports wash”

Cuban Embassies Update Consular Fees for Educational and...

The Risaralda Registry is strengthened in each of...

Commentary on the heating law: superfluous dispute in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy