Reposted from: Chengdu Daily Jinguan

It is related to the prevention and control of the epidemic and the request to return to school

The new semester is about to start. What are the specific requirements for campus epidemic prevention and control at this stage? Yesterday, the reporter obtained an authoritative answer from the Sichuan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

For schools without the epidemic, carry out normal offline teaching activities, measure the body temperature of teachers and students when they enter the school, and organize work forces to strengthen the daily health monitoring of teachers and students.

During the peak period of the epidemic, primary and secondary schools and kindergartens adopt strict closed management, and colleges and universities can implement district management.

When teachers and students have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and sore throat, they should go to school to work or study without illness. If the test result confirms that you are infected with the virus, you must truthfully report to the school and delay your return to school.

Schools with conditions should appropriately reduce the class size, increase the distance between tables and chairs, and place shared disinfection supplies at school buildings, elevator entrances, etc.

Food and drinking water safety management has been strengthened, partitions have been installed on tables in cafeterias, and students have meals at staggered peak hours.

Dynamically reserve symptomatic treatment drugs for new coronavirus infection, and reserve enough common epidemic prevention materials such as antigen detection reagents and masks.

Teachers and students in the recovery period are not organized to participate in strenuous exercise.

Colleges and universities no longer carry out nucleic acid screening for all staff.

Unless it is really necessary to return to school across regions, teachers and students of colleges and universities do not require nucleic acid certificates when they enter and exit the school gate and public areas of the campus.

Teachers and students in primary and secondary schools and kindergartens no longer need to provide nucleic acid certificates when entering and leaving the school. When the proportion of infected people is relatively large, offline classes can be stopped in units of classes or grades, and online teaching can be implemented.Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Wang Jingyu