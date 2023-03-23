The representative of Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, sent a forceful message to the members of the opposition who criticize the implemented security measures, which have given positive results and have the support of Salvadorans.

“It is sad to hear arguments not only from people who oppose security, from people who oppose our country doing well, our people doing well (…) Thank God we don’t need false support that speak on behalf of the people when they have never been interested, “was the strong message of the legislator.

Previously, Rivas shared stories of Salvadorans who suffered because of the gangs, stressing that they will continue to work for the safety of all Salvadorans.

It should be noted that thanks to the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime, El Salvador has obtained historical figures in the reduction of crimes, including homicides that previously occurred due to criminal groups.