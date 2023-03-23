He euro blue and hoy Thursday 23 of March of 2023 closed in the informal market at $414,00 for purchase and $418,00 for sale.

The informal European currency gave up $2 in relation to its initial price in the last exchange wheel of the week, since tomorrow Friday the 24th will be a national holiday.

In its last exchange round, the euro blue yielded 4 pesos.

So far in 2023, the euro blue accumulates a rise of $52, after closing 2022 at 372 pesos.

what is euroblue

The euro denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official euro today Thursday 23 of March closed to $219,00 for purchase and $229,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU)which together make up the eurozone.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $219,92 for purchase and $230,76 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro cardalso called tourist, trades on the market at $383,25 at the buying end and $399,00 in the saleswoman

How much did the euro blue close today?

How the euro works in the various banks

It is Thursday March 23he euro closed in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $217.50 buyer and $226.50 seller

Banco Nación: $217.50 buyer and $226.50 seller

BBVA Bank: $223.03 buyer and $231.73 seller

Banco Comafi: $222.07 buyer and $231.60 seller

Banco Itaú: $216.00 buyer and $226.00 seller

Banco Patagonia: $222.15 buyer and $230.15 seller

Banco Santander: $218.48 buyer and $226.73 seller

Banco Supervielle: $219.00 buyer and $228.00 seller

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

For his part, he blue dollar today Thursday 23 of March closed in the parallel market $385,00 for purchase and $389,00 for sale.

The dollar denominated blue It is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at today

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), the official eastern dollar Thursday March 23 closed to $204,50 for purchase and $212,50 for sale.

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United Kingdomoh it is Thursday March 23 trades at $252,84 for purchase and $253,95 for sale, according to National Bank.

