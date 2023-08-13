Home » It rains in different parts of the country
It rains in different parts of the country

It rains in different parts of the country

Presence of electrical storms, accompanied by gusts of wind and hail fall in some sectors, in areas of Sensunstepeque, Ilobasco, San Rafael Cedros, Cojutepeque, Berlin, Usulután, Santiago de María, San Rafael Oriente, San Francisco Gotera.

There is a medium probability (30% – 60%) of falling branches, trees, billboards, damage to infrastructure due to strong gusts of wind associated with electrical storms in areas of Cojutepeque, San Martín, Ilopango, Soyapango, Tonacatapeque.

While, surveillance is maintained due to the medium probability (30% – 60%) of urban flooding that slightly affects traffic and pedestrian crossings and flash floods that can cause the dragging of people, vehicles and other elements exposed in the channel in the municipalities of: Cuscatancingo, Ayutuxtepeque, Apopa, Nejapa, Guazapa, Ilopango, Soyapango, Ciudad Delgado, Tonacatepeque, San Martín and surroundings due to heavy rains in the area

