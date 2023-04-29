Home » It started on Sunday in one house and affected four thousand people. What Bratislava’s lower castle looked like after the fire in May 1913
News

It started on Sunday in one house and affected four thousand people. What Bratislava’s lower castle looked like after the fire in May 1913

by admin
It started on Sunday in one house and affected four thousand people. What Bratislava’s lower castle looked like after the fire in May 1913

The Kozics photo studio was the most famous in Upper Hungary. He worked in Prešpork between 1851 and 1929 and reported on the image of the city on the Danube, which combined a higher cultural standard with a relatively peaceful lifestyle. During this period, the city managed to go through various changes, which the Kozics photo studio managed to capture. They related not only to its name, but mainly to its political significance within Austria-Hungary, events during the First World War or the mentioned fire in 1913. We talk about the operation of the studio and historical realities with the curator of the collections of modern and contemporary art at SNG, Lucia Almášiová.

Let’s briefly try to say something about the political importance of the city of Prešporok at the time when the founder Ede Kozics opened the studio, and let’s try to compare it with the period when his work ends.

In the 1850s, when the Kozics studio was opened, Prešporok had already passed its best years. Just to remind you, in 1563 the first coronation took place here and since then Prešporok functioned as the capital of Hungary. Important offices, crown jewels were located here, and politically the city had a very strong status. This gradually changed when in 1783 the offices and the crown jewels were moved to Buda and Vienna. The last coronation took place in 1830. This caused the city to lose its capital status and overall lose its political importance, but began to recover economically. It began to be oriented towards industry, which was significantly helped by steamship transport along the Danube, which also had stops in Prešpork. The gas plant flourished, but also several factories for the production of various products, which were exported to the whole of Hungary and further to the world. So, at the time when Kozics Sr. founded his studio, Prešporok was rather on the borderline. Even though the atelier gradually witnessed its economic and social growth, Prešporok never caught up with the growing position of Pest and Buda in Hungary.

See also  Levone, 40 years in the Municipality. Greetings to the historical employee

What nationalities lived here then?

Prešporok was known for being a city of several

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

You may also like

In Quartu geolocated inventory to map the territory...

Chinese ambassador to Japan warns of interference in...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Sousa, my Salernitana can ruin the party at...

Analyst Havlíček: The Russians are panicking about the...

Open investigation for overcrowding in Valledupar prison

Zerocalcare thanks the Terzani – Friuli VG award...

Tractor overturns, seventy-year-old farmer dies – Calabria

“Artificial Intelligence” cannot replace journalists

Cinema Paraíso closes its doors after 20 years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy