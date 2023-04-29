Is a clothes steamer a good alternative to an iron? – Elaine Rey

It’s been on my mind personally for several months: can I permanently replace my iron with a clothes steamer? And is it actually better for my clothes themselves? Because I think it’s important to maintain my garments and extend their lifespan, I went to investigate. And let’s be honest. If you see a shop lady getting started with the clothes steamer, it seems a lot easier and more time-saving than lugging around your iron and board. I’ll take you in my research!

Traditional iron, steam iron and clothes steamer?

Although you have the operation of a traditional iron undoubtedly know, I will still literally describe the difference between the three devices. An iron, via an ironing board, makes your clothes wrinkle-free by means of a flat metal plate that gives off heat and with which you exert pressure on the fibers of your garment.

A steam iron works the same way, but has a built-in steam function on top. The water in the reservoir is heated and converted into steam, which is then forced out through small holes in the metal plate. The steam helps soften the fibers and smooth out wrinkles faster than a traditional iron. It would also be better for the life of your clothes, although the device is heavier and sometimes more difficult to use. Be careful with fabrics that can shrink once they are exposed to too much moisture. Therefore, always check the type of material or the label of your garment.

The mission of one clothes steamer may be identical, but the working method changes the game. It is a device that blows out powerful steam to soften clothes and remove wrinkles. Without an ironing board and without the device touching the fabric. During my search, I learned that garment steamers are particularly useful with delicate fabrics including silk, cashmere, and wool. With an ordinary iron, the chance is much higher that you damage such types of fabric. Ah yes! With a garment steamer there is no contact with the fabric itself at all.

About the costs. In general, garment steamers are more expensive than a traditional iron. While regular irons are already available for €30, most clothes steamers cost between €50 and €200, depending on the brand and model. You have hand steamers and steamers with a standard. When you compare clothes steamers to steam irons, the price difference is considerably smaller.

The benefits of a clothes steamer

1. A clothes steamer is less hassle and hygienic

One of the main benefits of a clothes steamer is that it is a much faster and easier way to care for clothes than traditional ironing. You don’t need an ironing board and save yourself from lugging it around. Instead, hang the clothes on a hanger and use the steam to soften and smooth the fabric. Another benefit? The hot steam is extra hygienic because it kills bacteria.

2. A clothes steamer is safer and reduces the risk of burns

Another advantage of a clothes steamer is that it reduces the risk of burns. With an iron you have to be careful not to come into contact with the hot plate, which can lead to serious burns. With a clothes steamer you don’t have to make direct contact with the hot steam, making it safer to use.

3. You save on your energy bill

There is a simple explanation for that. Irons use direct contact with the fabric and a high degree of friction to remove wrinkles. This requires more energy than a clothes steamer. However, the energy consumption can increase if you leave the device on for a long time. Turn off the device immediately when you’re done. Did you know that the hot steam can also remove odors and superficial dirt in addition to bacteria? This way you can also save worn clothes from an unnecessary extra wash. A direct energy gain!

Steamery seems like the ideal partner in crime to me

Then there’s the clumping of household brands you have to go through. After a lot of research, I came across two big, high-quality players: the well-known by everyone Philips and the Swedish Steamery Stockholm. The latter was founded in 2014 by 3 entrepreneurs with a mission that I fully agree with. They are convinced that the lifespan of clothing today is far too short and they create maintenance products with which you and I can extend the life of our precious pieces. In a world dominated by rapid consumption, we simply need to slow down.

Not only their mission is beautiful, their products are also a delight to the eye. And precisely because of the combination they were able to steal my attention from Philips. The price range of Steamery is between € 65 for the Cirrus 1 Handheld Steamer (the entry-level model) and € 130 for it this more powerful variant of the handheld steamer. You can take both with you on a trip in an instant. In addition, they also offer upright garment steamers, including the Cumulus Home Steamer for € 290. The steamers are available in various colors.

Attention! Is it best to choose a handheld steamer or a steamer with a stand? Super important before you make the final choice. A handheld steamer seems accessible in price and use, but don’t expect it to get the most stubborn creases out of your clothes. A hand steamer is ideal as an addition to your iron and when you want to quickly make a few pieces ready to wear. Standard steamers are a lot more powerful and have a larger water tank that you don’t have to refill often. These are therefore more suitable if you want to steam several items of clothing in succession and are looking for an alternative to your iron.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to make your clothes wrinkle-free, a clothes steamer is a great investment. It is even safer to use than a traditional iron and is reliable for delicate fabrics. I can’t tell you yet whether a clothes steamer can completely replace an iron, but that also depends from person to person.