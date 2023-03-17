Friday March 17, 2023, 6:10 p.m

Quetta (UMT News) The body of national hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in a boat accident in Italy, has reached Quetta

Bloody scenes were seen at the airport during the recovery of the body.

According to details, the body of national hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in a boat accident in Italy, has reached Quetta.

Ajmal Kurd, spokesperson and coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan, received the dead body along with the heirs. Bloody scenes were seen at the airport when the dead body was received.

The dead body of Shahida Raza has been shifted to Quetta. After which he was buried in the Behisht Zainab cemetery on Alamdar Road.

Provincial Minister of Sports Khaliq Hazara along with local elders also participated in the funeral prayer. Shahida Raza was 27 years old and belonged to Quetta.