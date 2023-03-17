Home News Italy boat accident, national hockey player Shahida Raza’s body reached Quetta
News

Italy boat accident, national hockey player Shahida Raza’s body reached Quetta

by admin
Italy boat accident, national hockey player Shahida Raza’s body reached Quetta

Friday March 17, 2023, 6:10 p.m

Quetta (UMT News) The body of national hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in a boat accident in Italy, has reached Quetta
Bloody scenes were seen at the airport during the recovery of the body.
According to details, the body of national hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in a boat accident in Italy, has reached Quetta.
Ajmal Kurd, spokesperson and coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan, received the dead body along with the heirs. Bloody scenes were seen at the airport when the dead body was received.
The dead body of Shahida Raza has been shifted to Quetta. After which he was buried in the Behisht Zainab cemetery on Alamdar Road.
Provincial Minister of Sports Khaliq Hazara along with local elders also participated in the funeral prayer. Shahida Raza was 27 years old and belonged to Quetta.

See also

There will be a by-election on 93 municipal seats across Sindh. File photo

Polling will be held on April 18. Candidates can submit nomination papers till March 22.

See also  One of the referendums puts women in danger - Giulia Siviero

You may also like

Al Bano, ‘in July I sing in Los...

Unstoppable clashes in Riobamba

Quinchía revolutionized with the visit of Petro

Cres, the sheep, Europe / Croatia / Areas...

Los Lobos would be behind the attack on...

Iván, the actor from Huila who will participate...

The CPPCC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee held a meeting...

Political unrest and economic crisis are shaking Pakistan

Alto Paraná is the second region with the...

October elections at risk due to public disorder:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy