When will the debate on the motion of no confidence in MinMinas take place?

Roy Barreras, President of the Senate revealed in the last few hours when the debate on the motion of censure against the Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, would take place.

The date chosen for the debate promoted by the Democratic Center and Radical Change It was the next Wednesday, March 22:

“Comrades, it will be the pending debate on the motion of censure against the minister of mines, a debate requested by the opposition, of course, respectful of their rights, it will be the first possible debate as the law orders 7 days later, on Tuesday 29 will be the vote on that motion”, mentioned the president of the Senate.

This debate will be partly so that the opposition that has questioned the handling that Vélez has given the ministry can expose the points with which they are dissatisfied, especially regarding their statements in relation to what will happen to the country’s gas reserves for that the minister also defend her position with arguments.

For his part, Miguel Uribe, one of the senators who promoted this long-awaited debate, spoke about the expected date and recalled the reasons why he and his party do not agree with the minister’s initiatives:

“Finally, the debate on the motion of censure against Minister Irene Vélez is scheduled, a fundamental debate to prevent this government from continuing to put fundamental resources at risk for social investment. We continue to defend Colombians from the ideological intransigence of this government, especially the damage done by the lack of knowledge and experience of the minister and the president’s fundamentalism in this matter,” Uribe said.

