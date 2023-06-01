Home » Italy eliminated England and will be Colombia’s rival in the Under-20
News

by admin
Italy qualified for the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina by defeating England 2-1 (part 1-1), in one of the matches corresponding to the round of 16 that took place on Wednesday.

In an intense and even duel, the Azzurra took the lead with an accurate left-footed finish from Tommaso Baldanzi (8), but England reacted well and reached equality a while later, through Alfie Devine (24).

The development did not vary too much in the second part, in a comparison that was going to resolve some hit or miss, and the imbalance came near the end, with a penalty by hand from Quansah sanctioned at the request of the VAR, and that Cesare Casadei (87) sent into the net with a shot to the right angle.

Thus, Italy, who had agreed as second in Group D, will meet Colombia in the quarterfinals.

