Free outdoor spas in Italy: there aren’t many. here you will find the most beautiful ones to try. We have selected 12 of them.

Wellness centers are all the rage, offering romantic weekends and relaxing weeks with 1001 night treatments. But for those who don’t want to remain closed within four walls, there is an alternative: the open-air spafor a swim in the wild strictly free (or at very low cost).

Look at the gallery of the most beautiful free spas in Italy.

Free and free outdoor spas in Italy

Scattered throughout the peninsula, some term they are very famous, like the spectacular ones of Saturnia, others to be found in the middle of woods and clearings. Tanks carved into the rock, natural pools, sulphurous waters all to be discovered like these 12 of the most beautiful free spas in Italy.

Foto home by Pexels

Read also

Saturnia, Tuscany

Perhaps among the best known, the thermal baths of Saturnia are located in Molino, not far from the town from which they take their name. The complex of white limestone pools is fed by the numerous waterfalls of sulphurous water that flows from the source at 37°. The only flaw of this corner of paradise is the crowd: forget a quiet and relaxing bath, you’ll have to elbow to ensure a place to soak.

Credits: Jordan

Tank of Leonardo da Vinci, Lombardy

The thermal pool is located near Bormio, on the edge of the forest, under the gaze of the imposing mountains. This enchanted place can be reached by following a path that winds along the main road that leads from Bormio to the Stelvio pass. Turn towards Livigno and park after the bridge, along the stream: you will find them following the chatter of the bathers.

Credits: valter groppi

Petriolo, Tuscany

The municipality of Monticiano (SI) hosts these pools of water rich in hydrogen sulphide, at 43°C. Along the Farma torrent, the puddles have been used since Roman times; a perfect setting for relaxing and socialising. The site, with free access including the night, is very popular even in the coldest seasons.

Credits: agriturismo.it

Carletti swimming pools, Lazio

Less than 3 km from the center of Viterbo, two springs feed the Carletti pools. The thermal water, of the sulphurous-sulphate-bicarbonate-alkaline-earthy type, rich in trace elements and mineral salts, reaches a temperature of 58°C. Crowded even in winter, the spas are easy to reach (there is also a bus stop that leaves from the centre) and are equipped with free parking.

Credits: gianky

Terme di Vulcano, Sicily

Bathing in the sulphurous water of these open-air spas, surrounded by fumaroles and close to the crystalline sea of ​​the Aeolian Islands, is an experience not to be missed. The sulfur vapors are beneficial for the respiratory system, while the muds are particularly indicated for those suffering from joint pain.

Credits: imperatoreblog

Source of Sorgeto, Campania

Imagine sitting on the shore and being caressed by the waves. In Ischia, on the beach of Borgo Panza, it is possible to combine this pleasure with thermal benefits: a few meters from the coast, an underwater spring introduces fresh water at 90°C into the sea. The effect of this mix is ​​extraordinary. Be careful not to burn yourself, though: in the warmer pools, the islanders used to boil potatoes (and still do sometimes).

Credits: magazine.snav.it

Tanks of San Casciano, Tuscany

If you love history, you will appreciate these Roman baths still open to the public, which have welcomed bathers from all over the world for over two millennia. The water temperature is around 40°. The pools are located in San Casciano (SI), a village in the Val di Pesa on the slopes of Monte Cetona.

Credits: www.francesca.mi.it

Fondongianus thermal baths, Sardinia

Taking a hot bath among the archaeological ruins of a thermal plant dating back to the 2nd century is an experience not to be missed. Built by the Romans along the Tirso river, the structure has recently been put back into operation; it is not entirely free (the cost of access is 2-5 euros), but it is worth paying for the ticket.

Credits: ezioman

Read also:

Cave of the Nymphs, Calabria

In Cerchiara (CS), in the heart of an age-old wood, you come across this pool of sulphurous water at 30°, flanked by high limestone walls. This natural pool, already known by the ancient Sybarites, draws its charm from the myth: according to legend, the cave was inhabited by the Lusiad nymphs and housed Calypso’s bed. Admission isn’t free, in this case, but it’s still popular (six euros) and includes a whole day on the site and thermal mud treatments.

Credits: panoramio

Bagno Vignoni, Tuscany

This characteristic village in the province of Siena is distinguished by the large thermal pool dug into the central square. Unfortunately, however, for reasons of decorum, it is not possible to swim here. After a visit to the village it is therefore necessary to move towards the Parco dei Mulini, closer to the bed of the river Orcia, where you will find a natural tub with warm thermal water that flows from the swimming pool of the village. The area is surrounded by Mediterranean scrub and is surrounded by limestone walls on which the village stands.

Credits: gi+cri

Polle di Crimiso, Sicily

In Ponte Bagni (TP), near the city of Alcamo, these pools of sulphurous water at around 46° degrees are ideal for a mud bath or simply to soak while enjoying the view of the bucolic Sicilian landscape. The tanks are fed by the Caldo river; the travertine boulders that have changed the landscape over the centuries now create small steaming waterfalls. These natural pools have a very ancient history, which has its roots in myth: Diodorus Siculus narrates that Hercules met the nymph Egesta here.

Credits: Trapani Tourism

Bagni San Filippo, Tuscany

The pools are located in Castiglione d’Orcia, in the province of Siena, in a surreal place at the foot of Monte Amiata. In the middle of the wood, between calcareous concretions and anthropomorphic calcified waterfalls, those who immerse themselves in these white pools will have the impression of being transported into a fairy tale. And without paying a penny.

Credits: Udo Schroter

Advertising