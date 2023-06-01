Series of musical documentaries at Cineteca with Mondo Sonoro

He Saturday June 17 you can see in concert, in Madrid slaughterhouse and with free admission to the British afro-funk band until full capacity is reached Ibibio Sound Machine the Barcelonan Little Boy Hype Hell and his project in the purest New Orleans style, the reggae and dub of the Navarrese Iseo & Dodosound and the Tunisian Ammar 808 with its mix of electronic, Arabic and Indian rhythms. But they are not the only organized activities.

To extend the shock wave of European Music Day 2023, some of the most interesting music documentaries of recent years will be screened at the Cineteca, starring artists from the most diverse, but always with interesting stories to discover. It will be a cycle in collaboration with In-Edit (Documentary Film Festival of Barcelona) in which we can see “In The Court Of The Crimson King. King Crimson At 50” (Tuesday June 13, Sala Plató) –film about one of the essential bands of the most imaginative progressive rock–, “The Kaiser of Atlantis” (Wednesday June 14, Sala Plató) –the incredible story of two musicians who wrote a humorous opera about Hitler in a concentration camp–, “closet” (Thursday June 15, Sala Borau) –documentary about one of the national treasures of Cuba and emblem of Afro-Cuban music–, “Summer Of Soul” (Friday June 16, Sala Plató) –incredible document on what is known as Black Woodstock directed by himself Questlove (The Roots)–, “Look At Me: XXXtentacion” (Saturday June 17, Sala Plató) – almost a generational portrait through the figure of the young American rapper XXXTentaciondeceased at the age of twenty– and “I Get Knocked Down” (Sunday June 18, Sala Azcona) –an essential work in which we discover the rebellious face of Chumbawambawhich was undoubtedly one of the most politically committed groups in the United Kingdom.