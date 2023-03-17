© Reuters. An Italian flag in Rome. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane



MILAN (Reuters) – The Italian economy is set to grow at a decidedly slower pace this year than last year but significantly higher than estimated at the end of November.

This was stated by the Organization for economic cooperation and development in today’s ‘Interim Economic Outlook’, to be compared with the previous forecasts released at the end of November.

After the growth of 3.8% with which 2022 should end, in the opinion of the OECD, the Italian economy will expand this year by 0.6% against the previous estimate of 0.2%, and then accelerate to 1% – as forecast also at the end of November – in 2024.

In terms of inflation, the projection on the 2023 average is 6.7% this year and 2.5% next after 8.7% in 2022.

In the Economic Outlook at the end of November, the OECD indicated the average harmonized Italian inflation at 8.1% in 2022, 6.5% in 2023 and 3% in 2024.

