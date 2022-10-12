Twelve companies in the Belluno area are ready to welcome the 21 students of the first year of the ITS high specialization course in their factories. Here the students will carry out the 400 hours of internship foreseen for the current school year.

Yesterday, in the lecture hall of the Iti Segato, the students attended the presentation of the individual companies, before facing the selection interviews.

In addition to the “old” reconfirmations (Edim Bosch, Meccanostampi, Technowrapp, Clivet, Epta Group, Luxottica and Sinteco), this year there will be new entries among the factories for the 21 students: Npe di Longarone, Bim Gsp and Mevis of Belluno , Cag di Borgo Valbelluna and Firex di Sedico. Each company will welcome on average from one to three students, who will be included in ad hoc training courses to guarantee them skills and professionalism. «What we try to understand first by talking to the young people», said all the executives of the companies present, «is what interests them and what they like to do. From there you can start with ad hoc projects ».

«To the 400 hours in the factory», explains Professor Michele Zancanaro, one of the souls of the ITS courses in Belluno and teacher at the Iti Segato, «we will have to add 1,200 hours in the classroom. Post-diploma courses will start on 24 October, practical hours in the company in November. Many of the boys will also spend most of the summer in the companies of their choice. Some of them, based on the experience of the course that started last year, could also be hired. Because what is needed today in the world of work are skills, professionalism and knowledge. This is why a highly specialized course for young people becomes important. Today, more than ever, factories require particular, highly qualified figures who are hard to find on the market ».

Zancanaro highlights how this two-year experience involves sacrifices for those who live in the high lands of the province. «Last year a boy who came from Cadore took over 630 hours by bus, equal to 25 thousand kilometers, to follow the lessons and the internship. Behind this opportunity for the boys there are often difficulties: if you believe in it, however, you can overcome everything ».

At the end of the presentation of the companies, the representatives of each company met the students. Both the latter and the companies will draw up a ranking of satisfaction: it will be the school’s task to make the two rankings cross so as to match the boy to a specific company and meet the needs of both parties.

Zancanaro is keen to clarify that «there are still three free places in our ITS course, we hope that some workers or young people can sign up to improve their skills. Soon there will be the entrance tests. Companies are ready to give their employee the opportunity to join this important experience for their life ». pda