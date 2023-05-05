It’s already hot… Samsung·LG prepares for the air conditioner competition in the summer season

The forecast for this summer’s heat wave… Air conditioner sales ‘Spark’

Popularity of window air conditioners in the trend of ‘cooling and cooling’

SamsungㆍLG released one after another… “Now is the right time to buy an air conditioner”

▲ A model introduces the ‘Bespoke Windless Air Conditioner Window Fit’. (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)

As the temperature in some regions is already soaring to around 30 degrees, the electronics industry has entered the summer phase as this year’s summer temperature is expected to be higher than normal. Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are concentrating on preparing for the peak season by increasing the operation rate of air conditioner production lines and introducing new products that will attract consumers’ attention.

According to the industry on the 4th, LG Electronics started full operation of its air conditioner production line in Changwon. This is to smoothly supply popular air conditioner products such as the LG Whisen Tower in the peak season. In the case of Samsung Electronics, which produces household appliances at its Gwangju plant, there is no concept of full operation, but it is responding by flexibly changing production lines to match the peak season.

The industry predicts that sales of air conditioners will be brisk as heatwaves are already expected this summer. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts that the temperature in May will be higher than normal, and the temperature in June and July will be higher than or similar to normal, considering climate forecast models such as the sea surface temperature in the western Pacific Ocean, which is higher than normal. Samsung Electronics estimates that air conditioner sales this year will reach 2 million to 2.5 million units.

▲ LG Electronics' 2023 'Whisen Mobile Air Conditioner'. (Photo courtesy of LG Electronics)

In particular, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are releasing new window-type air conditioners one after another in line with the recent ‘cooling and cooling’ trend in which air conditioners are installed in each room. In the meantime, window air conditioners have been considered the domain of small and medium-sized home appliances due to low profitability, but the pie is growing as the two companies enter the market recently. In particular, there is no need to install an outdoor unit separately, and consumers can install it directly on the window, so it has become popular among single-person households. According to the industry, the window air conditioner market is expected to grow from 40,000 units in 2019 to 300,000 units this year.

After discontinuing window air conditioners in 2006, Samsung Electronics released ‘Window Fit’ in 15 years in 2021. On the 27th of last month, it introduced the 2023 window type air conditioner ‘Bespoke Windless Air Conditioner Window Fit’ with windless cooling function added. This product is the first case in which windless cooling is applied to a window air conditioner. LG Electronics has released the 2023 ‘Whisen Mobile Air Conditioner’ that can be installed on various windows from small to large. This product has a small window, so it can be used in places where air conditioning is not available.

An industry insider explained, “As we enter the peak season, we are producing in advance to ensure there are no disruptions to air conditioner sales.” “Since companies start marketing in earnest from May and many new products are coming out, now is the right time to buy air conditioners.”