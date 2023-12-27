I’ve never experienced that with a Calzone. Even now, he says that the team is functioning at 50 percent

Slovak football has had a successful year in 2023, during which we sealed the promotion to next year’s Euro. So what goals will our national team have for the upcoming championship?

“I think it is completely natural that everyone will want to advance from the group. In addition to us, the Romanians or another opponent from the tie will also think this way. This should therefore be the primary goal of our national team as well,” says Ján Kováčik.

From your point of view, what was the qualification for next year’s Euro?

The beginning was not good from our side. Gradually, however, coach Calzona’s handwriting showed itself and the conclusion of the qualification was such that we are all satisfied.

Most of the media evaluated the success in the qualification precisely through the lens of the contribution of coach Francesco Calzona. So if you look back, how do you evaluate his commitment to the position of head coach of the Slovak national team?

Per unit. The way he works and, moreover, how the players have identified with his philosophy is something so special that I have never experienced it before with any other coach. Specifically, how

