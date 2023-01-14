Home News Ivory Coast – Cameroon: Ouattara widens the gap
In its latest publication, our colleague -Jeune Afrique- had the brilliant idea of ​​comparing the two economic giants of the CFA zone, and the finding establishes that President Ouattara killed the match.

Economists and other experts interviewed by the newspaper establish that Côte d’Ivoire, in one Ouattara decade, is doing better in all areas than Cameroon in four Biya decades. ” The Ivorian GDP grew by 35 billion dollars between 2010 and 2021, i.e. the evolution of the Cameroonian GDP during the forty years of Paul Biya’s exercise“. Still according to the colleague, the difference in GDP per capita between Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon ” has been multiplied by seven“. In simple language, every Ivorian is seven times richer than a Cameroonian. It is therefore 7-0 for Côte d’Ivoire against Cameroon.

At the current rate of growth of the two economies, it would take Cameroon 15 years to reach the level where Alassane Ouattara has raised his country for the past ten years. Basically, according to economists, it is in 2038 that Cameroon will reach the current level of development, in 2023, of Côte d’Ivoire.

What is true is true!

