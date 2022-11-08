IVREA. Three hundred nineteen euro of management result, which will go to increase the shareholders’ equity. This is the operating result that can be deduced from the last balance sheet of the Foundation of the historic carnival of Ivrea, closed at the end of last September, but published only a few days ago.

After a year with the event stopped on Sunday evening due to the pandemic and two years of interruption, the Foundation finds itself with few resources. Of course, the 2023 edition is just around the corner and the body led by Piero Gillardi is already working on finding funds and sponsors, but the period is what Carnival is in the era of price increases. around will pay the price of the increases. To this must be added what is already known: that the Foundation is a body without an operational structure which, in fact, is active exclusively for the organization of the Carnival. The issue of costs is very present both in the Foundation and in the Municipality of Ivrea and that is why, for the restart, an extraordinary solidarity contribution was requested from the members. And it is the Foundation itself, in a press release, which reports the unity of purpose and the agreement (and the thanks of the leaders of the Municipality and the Foundation) on the contribution that will be given by those who do the Carnival. The teams of orange throwers on foot, the orange throwers on foot and on wagons and the drivers will make an individual contribution, the components will participate with a lump sum. Basically, we are talking about 7 euros per orange bowl and 300 euros per component. In this way, about 85 thousand euros should be raised, a little more than half of what the Municipality had asked for in the meeting to address the issue.

The contribution of orangers and therefore the Foundation and the Municipality for the edition of the restart. The Foundation’s latest budget certified direct costs of 108 thousand euros. How spent? Mainly it is money spent on communication activities and collateral events such as the historical exhibition, the #uncarnevalediricordi project. Then there are the depreciation of equipment, historical clothing and for the volunteers and then utilities, insurance and administrative expenses. Precisely because the event did not take place, the only proceeds are represented by a contribution of 87 thousand 500 euros granted and disbursed by the Ministry of Culture in favor of historic carnivals. The contribution serves to enhance the historical heritage that makes the event unique. President Piero Gillardi explains that the contribution will be used to purchase new costumes, uniforms, historical accessories for the fashion shows and “to carry out all those initiatives for the historical enhancement of the event”. In the financial statements, € 30 thousand of payables to banks, 14 thousand to suppliers and 11 thousand of tax payables were entered.