journey into poverty, the video

At the Caritas headquarters in Ivrea, the director Emiliano Ricci meets the Sentinel to illustrate the various aid fronts on which the association is moving to contain the poverty emergency, which has exploded in a worrying way after Covid. From food to clothing, from financial support for bills to the loss of a home, the problem of problems. Those assisted have doubled since before the pandemic, for a total of 2,000 people currently cared for. One out of two is Italian. Video by Barbara Torra

05:04