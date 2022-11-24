Home News Ivrea, Caritas opens its doors: “More and more people are asking for help, here’s what we do”
News

Ivrea, Caritas opens its doors: “More and more people are asking for help, here’s what we do”

by admin
Ivrea, Caritas opens its doors: “More and more people are asking for help, here’s what we do”

journey into poverty, the video

At the Caritas headquarters in Ivrea, the director Emiliano Ricci meets the Sentinel to illustrate the various aid fronts on which the association is moving to contain the poverty emergency, which has exploded in a worrying way after Covid. From food to clothing, from financial support for bills to the loss of a home, the problem of problems. Those assisted have doubled since before the pandemic, for a total of 2,000 people currently cared for. One out of two is Italian. Video by Barbara Torra

05:04

See also  The volatility of energy also sinks traders, one in five at risk

You may also like

Pnrr, the first government estimates: feasibility risk for...

Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party...

The Kurds under attack in Syria, Iraq and...

Further improve the scientificity, accuracy, and effectiveness of...

Chaoyang District: Advocate residents to reduce mobility, do...

Maneuver: Calenda, thanks to Meloni politics is confrontation

[Guangdong Learning]It is related to retail pharmacy sentinel...

Death of Samanta Migliore after breast injection, the...

Four arrests for drugs, a Cividalese in trouble

Belluno: all the meetings for November 25th

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy