Ivrea celebrates November 4th

Ivrea celebrates November 4th

On the occasion of November 4, 1918 – 2022, the Day of National Unity and the Armed Forces, the 104th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the municipal administration of Ivrea celebrated the anniversary. Laurel wreaths were placed at the monuments of the fallen. The children of the primary school also participated in Torre Balfredo. At the Ivrea cemetery, Bishop Edoardo Aldo Cerrato gave the blessing to the ossuary of the fallen and to the tombstone in honor of the Polish soldiers. The authorities also stopped at the Jewish cemetery. The procession, with the Città di Ivrea music band and the city banner, arrived at the gardens of Corso Cavour for prayers at the monument.

