Quantum Safe, IBM locks down critical government and business data

A complete set of tools and features that, combined with the experience of Ibm on the cybersecurity and designed as an end-to-end solution, it enables businesses, governments and institutions to embark on a quantum-safe path to the post-quantum era. Let’s talk about the new technology Ibm Quantum Safeannounced by the multinational during the annual Think conference in Orlando, Florida.

Systems based on quantum computing, IBM explains in a note, “are capable of solving hitherto unsolved problems, useful for the economy and science. At the same time this progress will pose security risks because as i quantum computers progress, they will be able in the future to violate the most used security protocols in the world”. Starting from this observation, IBM has used its expertise in cryptography, quantum computing and critical infrastructure to develop “Ibm Quantum Safe”, a set of features designed to help organizations prepare for the post-quantum era through. Here are the main ones:

Ibm Quantum Safe Explor

This technology allows you to scan source code and object code to identify cryptographic resources, dependencies, vulnerabilities and build a complete mapping of the cryptographic schemes in use. This allows teams to view and aggregate potential risks in one centralized point of control.

Ibm Quantum Safe Advisor

It is used to create a dynamic or operational view of the cryptographic inventory as a guide for remediation actions, analyzing the state and compliance of the cryptography to be able to identify and assess the risks.

Ibm Quantum Safe Remediator

It allows you to integrate and test quantum-safe correction models based on best practices to understand the potential impact on systems and resources by addressing the integration of quantum-safe solutions.

La Ibm Quantum Safe Roadmap

On this occasion, it also presented its own “Quantum Safe Roadmap”, which traces the technological stages towards an increasingly advanced quantum-safe technology, which aims to put companies in a position to deal with cryptographic standards and requirements in advance and to protect systems from emerging vulnerabilities.

Efficacy and simplicity in the foreground

“As a leader in quantum computing, IBM recognizes the importance of comprehensively addressing the most critical needs of our customers who are considering transforming their cryptography for the quantum era,” he explains. Ray HarishankarIBM fellow and IBM Quantum safe technology lead – Our new suite of quantum-safe technologies and the milestones established in our roadmap are designed for the continued evolution of post-quantum safety, in tandem with quantum computing, including solutions for help companies and entire industrial sectors to face this change in an effective and simple way”.

