A new and unique council group + Europe / Action is born at the Pirellone. The papers were filed yesterday, and, as per regulation, this morning the president of the regional council, Alessandro Fermi, will announce the new team at the beginning of the session. The symbol will be composed of two interpenetrating circles, symbolizing the federation that will also continue in Lombardy, after the one created in Parliament. The word “Radicals” will come out of the symbol but “we don’t care that the Radical history lives in the writings but we want it to be in the battles” explains Michele Usuelli, elected regional councilor + Europe, who will remain group leader and will be part of the new political entity together with the secretary Regional Action, Niccolò Carretta.

“It is the natural consequence of a serious and long work carried out by me and Niccolò in these 4 years in the Lombardy Region – explains Usuelli – it is not a cold fusion, we have been close to the office and for 4 years, we with our staff, we contaminated each other, carrying out initiatives together, while in Rome the affinity between our parties grew progressively. I would add that this process of mutual acquaintance also took place among our members and militants ».

«The group was born in the wake of what has been done at the parliamentary level, in the wake of the work we are doing together in view of the political elections – adds Carretta – so we join the liberal democratic forces also in the regional council. It will be a strengthening in view of this electoral campaign, also for the closing of the legislature and we believe that the contribution of our parties together, inside and outside the regional council, will be decisive for the post Fontana ».

Among the common battles brought to the hall of Palazzo Pirelli those on transport and health, where most of the amendments to the reform of the social health system bore the double signature of both councilors. “We are the organized political force that has put itself in opposition to Conte1 and Conte2, against yellow-green populisms, to fight for a Europeanism with concrete answers. We are credible to carry on the Draghi agenda in Lombardy, in conduct and acts »explains Usuelli. «We want to bring attention to the world of business, artisans and work – Carretta specifies – we bring to the board a complete, fresh and dynamic group that will be increasingly important for the regional ones that will arrive. Also for Lombardy there will be pragmatic proposals that also go to safeguard the PNRR ».

A position of possible alliances for the regional ones that is already taking shape: “The alliances, as they are saying even now by the Democratic Party, are made with those who have responsibly supported Draghi until the end, I believe that this model is also to be applied to the regional ones – he declares Carretta – let’s see what movements there are on the right, because there is no longer a center-right, just look at the leaks from Forza Italia, from Gelmini to Mattinzoli: on the one hand there are those who are with the country and on the other those who bet against ». A council group that wants to intercept the liberal democratic vote: “There is no League of moderates, but only that of Salvini who only makes electoral reasoning, they are not credible interlocutors for the Lombard business world, as demonstrated by the unfortunate act of having done fall of the Draghi government ”concludes Carretta. According to Usuelli, “The League will have to explain to the Lombards why they prefer to have Meloni as Prime Minister over Draghi”.