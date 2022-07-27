A heart attack can be prevented: this is how our lifestyle can reduce the risk of myocardial infarction.

We know it well: prevention is better than cure. For this, it is essential to adopt a series of good practices that can guarantee us not only to live long, but also well. What precautions should we put into practice to ensure a healthy life? Let’s find out all together advice that can help us prevent a heart attack.

Tips for preventing a heart attack

Heart attack occurs when the heart muscle stops working.

This happens because the blood supply to the heart is blocked, and with it also the transport of oxygen.

This, in turn, results in the death of the affected section. In medical parlance, heart attack is known as myocardial infarction. Usually, it manifests itself through some warning signs:

Dyspnea;

Nausea;

Tachycardia;

Tiredness;

Chest pain

Pain that extends from the jaw to the arm, passing through the neck and shoulders.

Are there people more exposed to the risk of myocardial infarction? The answer is yes: in addition to conditions independent of our lifestyle – such as familiarity with cases of cardiovascular disease – also bad habits can affect the danger of a heart attack occurring. In fact, among those who are most at risk there are:

Smokers and regular consumers of alcoholic beverages;

Those who lead a sedentary lifestyle;

Overweight or obese people.

For this very reason, there are a number of tips we can put into practice to prevent the risk of heart attack. What is it about? Let’s find out together.

Monitor your health

Among the fundamental habits to introduce into our routine to keep cardiovascular health under control is the control of blood pressure and the levels of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood.

Not by chance, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and hypertriglyceridemia are risk factors that can contribute significantly to the onset of diseases affecting the heart system.

According to the data, nearly 50% of those who die from a heart attack do not experience symptoms that precede the heart attack. For this reason, monitoring these parameters is an essential action to know your health status.

Not smoking

As we have anticipated, smoking is among the main risk factors for numerous diseases, including myocardial infarction.

Therefore, one of the tips to prevent a heart attack is to stop smoking. We must not forget, in fact, that they are well contained in every cigarette 400 toxic substancesof which 40 with carcinogenic action.

Watch out for weight

Finally, a particular attention to your body weight concludes the list of tips to put into practice to prevent a heart attack. This involves both planning a balanced diet and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

In the first case, we will have to consume mainly seasonal fruit and vegetables, avoiding processed foods, alcohol and foods containing an excessive amount of sugar.

The importance of physical activity should not be underestimated: doing sport regularly, in fact, not only helps us keep fit, but strengthens the immune system and improves mood.