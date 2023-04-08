The Russian army continues its offensive in Bakhmut, trying to take full control of the city. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated on the situation with a post on Facebook. The Moscow Armed Forces continue to concentrate the main efforts in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, where they inflame the bloodiest battles. The Russians allegedly carried out dozens of airstrikes and attacks from multiple missile systems.

Read also: Russia, Medvedev’s shock threat: “Ukraine will disappear, nobody needs it”

The situation in Bakhmut is “extremely difficult due to the continuous bombardments and assaults by the Russians, but the Ukrainian soldiers are resisting” reports UNIAN quoting an officer of the 109 Territorial Defense Brigade. “The situation in the Donetsk region is relatively under control. The situation in Bakhmut is extremely difficult, but the guys are holding on as best they can,” the officer said.

Read also: Russia, crowd in tears for the funeral of the blogger killed. Prigozhin ticks as well

Moscow’s maneuvers seem to focus on progress on the ground in the eastern regions, i.e. in the region of Bakhmut, in Donbass, now almost entirely in Russian hands. The daily bulletin of Kiev speaks instead of nine Ukrainian attacks in the last twenty-four hours, always in the eastern territories. One of these would have shot down a Moscow fighter and among the objectives achieved there would also be the destruction of seven drones.