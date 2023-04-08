news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LECCO, APRIL 08 – A 17-year-old boy died a few hours after being hospitalized for the very serious injuries suffered in a road accident that took place today in Osnago, the center of the province of Lecco where the young man lived.



The seventeen-year-old was traveling on a motorcycle along Via Trento when, today around noon, he lost control of it, hitting a tree violently.



Rescued and hospitalized by helicopter at the Niguarda hospital in Milan, the young man was operated on but died shortly after. Investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the crash. (HANDLE).

