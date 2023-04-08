Home Business US-NATO secret military documents on social media. Clues to Russia…
Classified war documents detailing secret US and NATO plans to bolster Ukraine’s military ahead of an offensive against Russia were posted on social media this week. The New York Times reports it, citing senior officials of the Biden administration.

Pentagon investigates the social diffusion of secret US-NATO military documents

The Pentagon is investigating to find out who may be behind the disclosure of the documents, which appeared on Twitter and on Telegram, a platform that has over half a billion users and is widespread in Russia.

US-NATO secret military documents on social media “counterfeited by Moscow? The hypothesis of military analysts

According to military analysts – reports the New York Times – the documents appear to have been modified in some points with respect to their original version; US estimates of war dead appear overestimated, while those of fallen Russian troops appear underestimated, suggesting a disinformation attempt orchestrated by Moscow. Original cards include chart photos of expected weapon deliveries, troops, battlemen, and military plans. Their diffusion – according to the NYT – represents serious damage to US intelligence.

