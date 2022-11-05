In the mid-table match Empoli and Sassuolo look for the three points after the defeat in the last round to move further away from the relegation zone

In the match on Saturday afternoon, Empoli hosts Sassuolo to try to move further away from the hotspots of the standings. Little continuity for these two teams who alternated excellent performances with disappointing results in the first twelve of Serie A, also thanks to injuries. Dionisi still has to do without the injured Berardi and the suspended Laurientè, Zanetti without De Winter.

Over 2.5 fee increased — Same goals conceded (17) for Empoli and Sassuolo, with the neroverdi who, however, found the goal five times more than their opponents (14 to 9). The bookmakers foresee a balanced match but full of goals and for this reason Goldbet has prepared an Increased Super Quota for new users: at the first single bet on the outcome “Over 2.5” of the type of bet “U / O 2.5” placed before the at the start of the game the odds go from 1.65 to 4.00. Check the details on the operator’s website.

The other shares of Goldbet — Guests with a slight advantage with very high odds (2.50), more difficult a draw or a success of the hosts at 3.40 and 2.80 respectively. Very interesting odds for the first half Goal at 3.80, Sassuolo and Empoli scored more goals in the first 45 minutes than in the second half. Low odds instead for the Goal in the 90 minutes (1.50), the experts foresee a match in perfect equality but with many emotions and goals. With the absence of Berardi he could find the Pinamonti network for the most classic of the former’s goals at 2.85, the most anticipated Empoli scorer is Destro at 3.25. See also The 14th National Games of Hunan Province ended in the first place, and Changsha relies on these - Sanxiang Vientiane - Hunan Online

