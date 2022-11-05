Listen to the audio version of the article

Not even the time to take office and the new head of the Meloni government for the space economy will have to decide how to resolve a complicated diatribe with France. To the ministerial council ofEsa (the European Space Agency) scheduled in Paris on 22 and 23 November will discuss strategies and funding for the next few years and projects on which the Italian industry has focused decisively, such as that of launchers.

The new delegation

The former minister of technological innovation and digital transition Vittorio Colao, holder of the delegation of the presidency of the council, is about to take over from “Il Sole-24 Ore”. UrsoMinister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, and it will be he who will establish the line on the underground confrontation that has been taking place since Paris displaced the Draghi government by announcing the development of Maiaa pitcher who will in fact be able to compete with Vegathe project involving the Italian Avio and on which the French minister Bruno Le Maire had signed a bilateral agreement with Italy as part of the Quirinale Treaty.

Perhaps there would be no better occasion if the new executive wanted to immediately demonstrate a muscular approach towards France, of which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the occasion of the meeting with Emmanuel Macron stigmatized a sometimes “predatory” attitude towards large industrial dossiers.

Pending confirmation

Waiting for official confirmation, from the rooms of Palazzo Chigi it transpires that Urso will inherit the presidency of the Comint (the Interministerial Committee for Policies relating to Space and Aerospace Research), integrating the strategies with the operational management of funds and projects that today his ministry already carries out with two divisions. Urso, as president of Copasir, dealt with the issue of the space economy by signing a long report in July, just before the end of the legislature.

In that document the Copasir, quoting Vega, he also referred to relations with France. «Micro-launchers represent one of the most critical areas from a strategic point of view and the most interesting in perspective – it is the most significant step -. In the last year, in fact, four countries (France, Germany, United Kingdom and Spain) have launched their own and independent national development programs on micro-launchers. Other European nations, such as Norway, are gearing up, while Italy is still showing a worrying delay. Our country therefore needs to identify a clear vision and a national space strategy, so as not to be excessively conditioned by the decisions taken by the other European partners in the aerospace sector ».