the initiative

The poetry festival “Roots, land and feeling” was successful, according to the auspices of the publisher Ennio Pedrini who conceived and promoted it through the Luci association, resulting in the anthology Inquietudine with which he inaugurated his new series, and of those who immediately believed in it, first of all the curator, Giuliana Reano, to remember that poetry is still possible in a world that is the realm of the prosaic and in the name of everything and immediately. For one day, last Saturday, 40 poets, 15 painters and 2 actors effectively collaborated to demonstrate that poetry is very much alive, at least in the territory including the province of Turin and the Valle d’Aosta, and that it does not represent an escape from reality, but reminds those who practice it, whether author or reader, that they have a soul, fulfilling its task of remembering that something else exists. (video by Barbara Torra)

05:16