In addition to preserving cardiovascular health, it has many other positive effects. One caveat: don’t overdo it

Roberto De Filippis

During the Christmas holidays, the Italians never miss the dried fruit. However, walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios and peanuts should be consumed not only at this time of year, but always. In fact, the benefits of these foods are innumerable, especially for sportsmen. One of the most important is to regulate cholesterol.

Dried fruit and cholesterol: up with the good, down with the bad — In recent years dried fruit, which should more correctly be called nuts, is increasingly appreciated, even outside the Christmas period. “It’s about a real superfood, useful for athletes because it gives an immediate energy boost. Furthermore, it is also suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as it represents a precious source of bioavailable proteins of vegetable origin and which contains a very wide range of amino acids, although not as much as that of proteins of animal origin” states the Doctor Emanuela Russodietician of the Inco (National Institute for the treatment of obesity) at the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in Milan and of the Marathon Center of Palazzo della Salute-Wellness Clinic in Milan.

Vitamins and mineral salts in dried fruit — Furthermore, dried fruit is a mine of vitamins and mineral salts; among the latter, it contains especially high quantities of magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. As for macronutrients, nuts provide a reduced intake of carbohydrates, while they are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids Omega 3 and Omega 6very important for cardiovascular health. “These substances have a double positive effect: on the one hand they reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol (the ‘bad’ one, ed) and on the other they increase the levels of HDL cholesterol (the ‘good one’, ed). They therefore act as artery scavengerscleaning them from potentially dangerous deposits. In addition, nuts also lower triglyceride levels,” notes Dr. Russo. See also Carpal tunnel syndrome, how to relieve pain

Dried fruit: do not add salt — Of all the dried fruit, the richest in Omega 3 are walnuts, which are therefore especially indicated for those who need to keep their cholesterol under control and, more generally, to preserve cardiovascular health. The almonds they are perfect especially for sportsmen: in fact, the high concentration of magnesium is useful to optimize muscle efficiency, preventing cramps, and also to counteract nervous hunger, which often occurs before the menstrual cycle. The richness of group B vitamins makes pistachios excellent allies to counteract physical and mental tiredness and to increase concentration. “Hazelnuts and peanuts also have many positive effects, but they should be eaten in more moderation. In fact, the ratio between Omega 6 and Omega 3 they contain is higher than other nuts and excessive consumption can promote inflammation in the body. No salt should be addedbecause sodium is already naturally present in dried fruit” recommends the expert.

Be careful if you have irritable bowel — Dried fruit is a rather caloric food. Indeed, 100 grams contain from about 500 to about 650 calories depending on the variety. Therefore, especially those who are overweight should not overdo it by consuming it no more than 25-30 grams per day. “Nuts make a great mid-morning snack and can also be incorporated into breakfast or a meal, such as adding them to a salad with chicken or feta cheese. You can eat a handful before training, so as to face the session with energy and to put the muscles in the best conditions to work” underlines Dr. Russo. In addition to those who have a few extra pounds, even those suffering from irritable bowel or gallbladder stones should not overdo it with dried fruit. Walnuts, almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts and peanuts are in fact rich in fiber. “On the one hand this promotes a sense of satiety but on the other, by slowing down digestion, it can cause aerophagia and intestinal problems” concludes Dr. Russo. See also Free ECM FAD event (18 credits) "COPD in the era of globalization: the" past horizons "