China Business News 2022-12-09 13:46:10 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Xinhu Zhongbao announced that Xinhu Group, the company’s controlling shareholder, intends to transfer by agreement, from Xinhu Group or its designated subject to Quzhou State-owned Capital Operation Co., Ltd., Quzhou Holding Group Co., Ltd., Quzhou Industrial Development Group Co., Ltd. or its designated The subject sells and transfers a total of no more than 860 million shares of the company (not exceeding 10% of the company’s total share capital). After the share transfer transaction, Quzhou will fully assist the company in further seeking local policy support, comprehensively deepening cooperation, and promoting the company’s transformation. If the above-mentioned share transfer is completed, the company’s controlling shareholder and actual controller will not change.

Xinhu Zhongbao: The controlling shareholder intends to transfer no more than 10% of the company’s shares to introduce state-owned assets