and It is really a choice of “both sides benefit from cooperation”. On the other hand, the reality is that the term of office of the six states is only half a year, and the separate elections do not have much substantive significance and effect. On the contrary, it may cause dissatisfaction among the people due to improper operation. The gain outweighs the loss.

The remaining six state legislatures that have not yet held elections seem to have almost a 100% possibility of simultaneous dissolution and holding elections, and there is not much suspense.

From the perspective of the League of Nations, The stellar score of “Delayed Elections”, and We are very likely to believe that the National League will “take advantage of the situation” and think that it can continue to win power in the three states of Northern Malaysia in one go.

After all, Azman of PN Bersatu can win the Padang Sehai parliamentary seat with a majority of 16,260 votes, which shows the momentum of PN.In the election of the Tioman state seat, the female player Noidayu sent by the China League was defeated, but Candidate Johari won with only a majority of 573 votes. It can be seen that his influence has expanded to Pahang in addition to Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu. Therefore, simultaneous elections will help Disperse the propaganda power of the Pakatan Harapan team.

Although the Supreme Council of the National League will still hold a meeting in the next few days before making a decision, we believe that based on the analysis of the advantages of simultaneous elections outweighing the disadvantages, the results must be close to each other.

As for the three Pakatan Harapan states, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, the reason why they did not agree to disband at the same time as the Barisan Nasional was, to a large extent, it is believed that the 15th national election will be a political issue for Anwar. The last battle of my career. And it’s not as simple as winning and losing, but a life-and-death battle in which only success and no failure are allowed. Therefore, concentrating all forces to prepare for war is the priority among priorities, and simultaneous state elections are absolutely not allowed to disperse half of the forces.