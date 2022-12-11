(Beijing, 9th comprehensive report) Premier of the State Council of China He said that with the implementation of the optimization and adjustment measures for epidemic prevention and control, The growth rate will continue to pick up. China will better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development.

Based on reports from the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xinhua News Agency and People’s Daily Online, Li Keqiang met with World Bank President Malpass in Huangshan City, Anhui Province on Thursday (8th) to attend the seventh “1+6” roundtable dialogue. , China is the largest developing country in the world, and the World Bank is the largest multilateral development institution. Over the past 40 years, China has maintained a good partnership and close cooperation with the World Bank, and has carried out fruitful cooperation in the fields of knowledge and loans. China is willing to further deepen the relationship between the two sides, strengthen macro policy coordination, deepen cooperation in key areas, and improve global economic governance , to jointly deal with the complex problems facing the world economy.

He pointed out that a good business environment is conducive to the vitality and fairness of the market. China adheres to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world, insists on benchmarking international first-class standards, aligns with internationally accepted economic and trade rules, continues to deepen the reform of decentralization, regulation and regulation, and creates a market-oriented and internationalized business environment ruled by law, and treats enterprises of all types of ownership equally and fairly. More than 160 million market entities have effectively stimulated market vitality and social creativity. China needs the world, and the world needs China. China has always been a hot spot for global investment and a highland for business development. Companies from all over the world are welcome to continue to expand investment and cooperation in China.

Li Keqiang said that China has achieved stable employment and prices, stabilized the macroeconomic market, and maintained economic operation within a reasonable range. This is not easy under the background of the impact of the epidemic. According to the changes in the epidemic situation, China has announced ten measures to further optimize the implementation of prevention and control. With the implementation of optimization and adjustment measures, China‘s economic growth will continue to pick up. China will better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, protect people’s lives and maintain normal production and living order.

According to a Chinese press release, Malpass said during the meeting that the current world economy is facing severe challenges and China is playing an important role in addressing them. The World Bank appreciates China‘s adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, is pleased to see China‘s continuous expansion of opening up to the outside world, attaches great importance to the development of partnership with China, and is willing to further deepen cooperation in trade and knowledge to promote common development of the world.