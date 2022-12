VIDEO

Piazza Gioberti (better known as Piazza Maretta) has changed its face. The inauguration took place, in the presence, among others, of the municipal councilor Giuliano Balzola and the deputy Alessandro Giglio Vigna. A square born over two hundred and fifty years ago to make room for the passage of a king’s procession, which today and in the coming months will become a real open-air museum to tell stories of the city and its people. Video by Barbara Torra

07:22