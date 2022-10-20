Home News Ivrea, meeting of families in piazza Ottinetti in the sign of the message of Pope Francis
Ivrea, meeting of families in piazza Ottinetti in the sign of the message of Pope Francis

Ivrea, meeting of families in piazza Ottinetti in the sign of the message of Pope Francis

The tenth world meeting of families wanted by Pope Francis last June in Rome inspired many dioceses to focus on the family as the center of the faith and social life of our time and on Saturday the Renewal in the Holy Spirit association organized a moment in piazza Ottinetti. meeting place to “satisfy the need to open the diocese to the message that the Holy Father wants to convey with his idea of ​​a people on a journey, that is, Christians who open themselves to the reality of the world and to everyday difficulties,” Marco Destro clarified , diocesan referent, together with his wife Chiara, for the family area of ​​the association. Thus, an afternoon was organized in piazza Ottinetti. (video by Barbara Torra)

03:25

