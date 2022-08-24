ivrea

These are the last days to present expressions of interest for the Ferris wheel of Ivrea.

Councilor Costanza Casali tried again, after this winter’s experiment, the goal is to get the Ferris wheel back from October 1st to November 13th, in the same period last year.

And, in all likelihood, it will be achieved: the idea is to revive the city, also from a commercial perspective, at a traditionally off time of the year, attracting people from all over the Eporediese.

Expressions of interest must be sent via the address pe [email protected] by Thursday 25 August.

Last year it was Genky Parisi’s Ferris wheel, normally stationed in Arona on Lake Maggiore, that presented the only offer and secured the place.

Also this year, in order to tie the initiative to commerce even more closely, the Municipality requires the sale of some discount coupons to be distributed to merchants. In addition, 500 free tickets are required to be distributed to associations.