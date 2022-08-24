Home News Ivrea. The notice for the Ferris wheel expires on Thursday
News

Ivrea. The notice for the Ferris wheel expires on Thursday

by admin
Ivrea. The notice for the Ferris wheel expires on Thursday

ivrea

These are the last days to present expressions of interest for the Ferris wheel of Ivrea.

Councilor Costanza Casali tried again, after this winter’s experiment, the goal is to get the Ferris wheel back from October 1st to November 13th, in the same period last year.

And, in all likelihood, it will be achieved: the idea is to revive the city, also from a commercial perspective, at a traditionally off time of the year, attracting people from all over the Eporediese.

Expressions of interest must be sent via the address pe [email protected] by Thursday 25 August.

Last year it was Genky Parisi’s Ferris wheel, normally stationed in Arona on Lake Maggiore, that presented the only offer and secured the place.

Also this year, in order to tie the initiative to commerce even more closely, the Municipality requires the sale of some discount coupons to be distributed to merchants. In addition, 500 free tickets are required to be distributed to associations.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Palermo: double murder of Agostino, life imprisonment for the boss Nino Madonia

You may also like

Draghi: «Deep uncertainty, inflation weighs heavily on families....

The theoretical study center group of the Party...

Did a photo really put an end to...

Tens of thousands of netizens watch Henan catching...

Empowering the economy and adding luster to life——Perspective...

Rimini meeting, Draghi: “Italy is a great country,...

Many colleges and universities in Ningxia issued notices...

Maser, leg stuck under the trailer. Serious worker

The theoretical study center group of the Party...

Davide Ferrerio, the attack has been rebuilt: it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy