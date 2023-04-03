03.04.2023

Under the trend of the new crown epidemic gradually turning from a pandemic to a regional infectious disease, the Chinese are saying goodbye to various domestic and foreign bans. Nucleic acid testing is no longer required to go to Japan, and the country is gradually canceling the mandatory order to wear masks.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website)Japan to remove COVID-19 negative test requirement for passengers on direct flights from China from April 5. On Monday (April 3), Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno said at a press conference,Anti-coronavirus measures at border crossings will be relaxed for inbound travelers from China. If you have received more than 3 doses of vaccines, you will be allowed to enter after April 5 without presenting other proofs. The Japanese government also stated that all epidemic prevention measures at border ports related to the new crown virus will end at 00:00 on May 8. Kyodo News previously reported on this new measure.

After China abolished the zero-clearing policy, there was a wave of infections in the country. Japan introduced a policy at that time, which not only reduced the number of arrival airports from China to four, but also required tourists arriving from China to show negative nucleic acid test certificates.Check each one at firstchanged to spot checks from March 1, and now it is cancelled.

According to Agence France-Presse, before the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, Chinese tourists accounted for almost a third of all foreign tourists in Japan. And Germany has canceled the requirement for Chinese immigrants to show negative nucleic acid since February 22; last week, the British government announced that it will no longer implement similar measures from April 5.

Is it still necessary to wear a mask?

According to China‘s “Daily Economic News“, at least 6 major cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Xi’an, and Zhengzhou no longer require passengers to wear masks when taking the subway, but Beijing is not one of them. It is still required to take the subway in Beijing. wear mask.

Professor Zhong Nanshan, an expert on respiratory infectious diseases in China, said at a meeting in Guangzhou a few days ago that the epidemic has developed to the current stage.Wearing a mask can already become an optional measure to enter“After April, if conditions permit, it is recommended not to wear a mask.”

In addition, according to China‘s “First Finance and Economics”, Zhang Wenhong, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Huashan Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Fudan University, said in Guangzhou on March 25 that the epidemic has developed to this stage, and wearing masks can become a non-mandatory measure. He said, “WHO has also sent a signal to end the new crown as a public health emergency.” Not long ago, the WHO did not recommend that people at low and medium risk receive a second booster shot to prevent infection with the new crown virus.

In addition to public places, Chinese universities, primary and secondary schools also did not require teachers and students to wear masks as early as last month. In kindergartens, children do not wear masks during the kindergarten, and teachers and staff are not required to wear masks during the kindergarten.

As for the above relaxation measures, can it be understood that the new crown pandemic is over? Professor Zhong Nanshan believes that according to the monitoring of the epidemic situation in Singapore and the United States, the peak of the new crown will appear locally in the future, but it will not be nationwide.

(comprehensive report)

