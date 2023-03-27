27.03.2023

A Japanese employee of a Japanese pharmaceutical company was arrested in China. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed on Monday that the Japanese national was suspected of espionage. According to statistics made by Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, since 2015, excluding this case, at least 16 Japanese citizens have been detained by the Chinese government on suspicion of participating in espionage activities.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) A Japanese man in his 50s who works for the Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma was arrested in Beijing on Saturday (March 25) for allegedly violating Chinese laws. Government detention.

In response to relevant questions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said that it is understood that relevant Chinese authorities have taken criminal coercive measures against a Japanese citizen in accordance with the law this month and conducted an investigation. “” Anti-espionage Law of the People’s Republic of China“. The Chinese side has notified the Japanese embassy in China in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-Japan Consular Agreement.

She said: “Similar cases of Japanese citizens have occurred frequently in recent years. Japan should strengthen education and reminders to its own citizens.” Violators must be prosecuted according to law.

A spokesman for Astellas Pharmaceuticals confirmed the news to Reuters on the 26th, but did not disclose the identity of the employee in the company. The company spokesman also said that he did not know the reason for his detention. However, there are also media reports that the employee is a senior executive of the company.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company is seeking information through Japan’s foreign ministry, the spokesman said.

The Japanese government has asked Chinese authorities to release the man. The Japanese government has been seeking his early release and has tried to provide him with consular support through the Japanese embassy in Beijing, the sources said.

Another source said China had not provided an adequate explanation for what led to the Japanese company official’s detention.

In recent years, China has continuously strengthened various anti-espionage measures. The picture shows the monitor in Tiananmen Square in Beijing (file photo)



China has been stepping up scrutiny of foreign organizations and individuals in the name of protecting national security. After the 2014 “Anti-espionage Law” and the 2015 “National Security Law” were introduced, there have been some cases of foreigners being detained.

Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported in July last year that a Japanese man in his 50s was detained by the Chinese government in Shanghai in December 2021. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno said at the time that he had strongly urged the Chinese side to release the man early through various channels, and would continue to urge the Chinese side to release him.

Reuters quoted Japan’s Kyodo News Agency as saying that since 2015, it has not been included in this case,At least 16 Japanese citizens charged with spying,anddetained by the Chinese government。

24th,An employee of an American company was also arrested by China. The Mintz Group, an American economic review firm, confirmed to AFP that China had arrested five Chinese nationals working in the company’s Beijing office and halted operations at the Beijing office.

